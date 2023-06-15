Man arrested in connection with Kerry and Cork farm thefts still in custody

A man in his 20s arrested this week in connection with the theft of approximately €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock remains in custody.

Gardaí, including armed members of the force, carried out raids of residences and farmland in North and West Kerry on Tuesday in connection with multiple farm thefts in Kerry and Cork between November 2022 and February of this year. Gardaí believe the thefts are linked to an organised crime group.

The Kerryman has today contacted individuals who’ve been victim of farm thefts over recent months, and some of these individuals confirmed that they had been contacted by Gardaí within the last few weeks.

Farming organisations in the county have meanwhile welcomed these latest developments as proof that Gardaí continue to work hard to get to the bottom of farm-theft cases. They all stressed, however, that their comments do not focus on any specific case.

“There isn’t much that can be said at this time,” said Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association Chairperson Kenny Jones. “[But] from an IFA perspective, we are delighted that the Gardaí continue to investigate these crimes in rural areas [to] bring those responsible to justice.”

“We can’t comment on specific cases, but there have been ongoing issues with livestock and machinery theft within the county,” said Milltown-based farmer Noel Murphy, ICMSA National Dairy Chair. He also took the opportunity to encourage farmers and members of the general public to remain vigilant.

“You can’t secure livestock and machinery fully, and farmers are vulnerable in the countryside…farmers do as much as they can to secure their premises, but you can’t be awake 24/7. We all need to keep an eye on any suspicious activity we see and report this to the guards.”

“It shows the farmers that the guards have been working hard behind the scenes,” said INHFA Kerry Chair John Joe Mac Gearailt. “The matter is ongoing, but for farm families worried about cattle and goods being stolen, at least we can see the guards are doing something about it.”