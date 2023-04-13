Lakeland Dairies slashes milk price by further 4c/L for March supplies

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies reported a steep hike in revenues last year, up 45pc to €1.9bn, as well as smaller rises in operating profit and earnings.

Niall Hurson

Lakeland Dairies has slashed its milk price by a further 4c/L for March supplies, as global dairy market conditions continue to disimprove, the processor has said.