Lakeland Dairies slashes milk price by further 4c/L for March supplies
Niall Hurson
Lakeland Dairies has slashed its milk price by a further 4c/L for March supplies, as global dairy market conditions continue to disimprove, the processor has said.
Latest News
Man assaulted fellow farmer after being outbid at cattle mart
ICBF publishes new methane score for AI bulls in world first
Calf slaughter ban confirmed for 2023
‘Huge frustration’ with political parties but farm orgs won’t cross line to form party
Caroline van der Plas: 'Silent majority' voted for pro-farmer party in The Netherlands - and the same can happen in Ireland
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP
No sign of cut to milk price for Irish consumer despite 5p drop in UK
New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023
Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023
Top Stories
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Latest NewsMore
Late Queen’s coronation was joyous celebration in aftermath of Second World War
Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite for Eurovision party
Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
Irish corporate profits skyrocket consumers struggle with inflation – CSO
Kildare hair salon targeted in attack on Saturday night
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘super important’ return to pressing as Liverpool beat Forest
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
George Hook compares Paul Murphy far-right protest to Joan Burton incident
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm