Kerry river to become first battleground in expected war over rewetting

The campaign to preserve some 22,000 acres of farmland and 690 rural homes in Kerry looks set to become the first battle in the expected war over rewetting in Ireland.

Land around the River Feale has been protected from sea and river flooding by embankments and sluice gates for decades.

A plan by the Office of Public Works (OPW), to install a series of pumps along the river has been in development for more than five years, and was expected to be given the green light later this year.

Fears over the viability of this plan have been growing in recent months, with environmental groups such as Birdwatch Ireland and the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT), both lodging submissions against the OPW’s River Feale/Cashen Estuary Drainage Project.

More than 250 local people attended a meeting in Ballyduff last week, where concerns over the new pumping scheme and future maintenance of the river were expressed.

Under the 1945 Arterial Drainage Act, the OPW is legally responsible for maintaining the flood defences on the River Feale and 12,000km of river banks across the country.

Pressure is mounting on the Government from environmental groups and the EU to change or possibly even repeal the act, which would likely result in the rewetting of tens of thousands of acres of farm land around the country.

In its submission to the River Feale/Cashen Estuary Drainage Project, the IWT suggested that the River Feale should be used as a “pilot test” for rewetting in Ireland, with farmers being paid to allow for their land to be flooded.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Pádraic Fogarty of the IWT described the act as “hugely destructive and probably illegal”. He said efforts should be made to protect homes during rewetting but that not all rural homes could be saved.

“We need to be clear-minded about what is coming down the track in terms of flooding. I don’t think it is possible to save everyone’s home, especially when they are built out in the middle of a field or on floodplains,” he said.

Dr Edward Bolger, chairperson of the Cashen Drainage Committee, said that the local people are conscious their community has become the focus of the wider debate about rewetting.

“We are concerned about our scheme, but the outcome of this is going to have knock-on effects right around the country. One of the submissions even suggested that our scheme would be used as a test case,” he said.

A spokesperson from the OPW said a decision on the proposed scheme is expected in the second half of this year.

The River Feale/Cashen Estuary Drainage Project is expected to be mentioned in a Dáíl debate about rewetting later this week.