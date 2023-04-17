Kerry Group cuts milk price by 4 c/L for March due to ‘sluggish demand’ for dairy commodities

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 2 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat on January, February and March volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

Niall Hurson

Kerry Group has cut its milk price by 4 c/L for March supplies, as dairy markets currently experience a significant downturn, the co-op has said.