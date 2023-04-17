Kerry Group cuts milk price by 4 c/L for March due to ‘sluggish demand’ for dairy commodities
Niall Hurson
Kerry Group has cut its milk price by 4 c/L for March supplies, as dairy markets currently experience a significant downturn, the co-op has said.
Latest News
Man assaulted fellow farmer after being outbid at cattle mart
ICBF publishes new methane score for AI bulls in world first
Calf slaughter ban confirmed for 2023
‘Huge frustration’ with political parties but farm orgs won’t cross line to form party
Caroline van der Plas: 'Silent majority' voted for pro-farmer party in The Netherlands - and the same can happen in Ireland
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP
No sign of cut to milk price for Irish consumer despite 5p drop in UK
New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023
Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse