Irish scientists on a mission to make Mars fit for farming

Among the difficulties which include a lack of nutrients, Martian soil contains contaminants which are toxic to humans and most plants. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Irish scientists are on the verge of making Mars, aka the Red Planet, fit for farming through the nation’s first space genomics project.

This new research, led by University College Dublin, is seeking to harness microbes in plant root systems to allow for the production of food on Martian soil.

With an atmosphere almost a 100 times thinner than Earth’s, half its sunlight, no accessible fresh water, and an averaging temperature of minus 62°C, Mars proves a challenging food growing environment.

Among the difficulties which include a lack of nutrients, Martian soil contains contaminants which are toxic to humans and most plants.

The ‘MARSCROP’ project is exploring the "phytoremediation” of plants and root-associated bacteria to help overcome challenges by mitigating against soil toxicity and capturing nutrients.

Phytoremediation is an eco-friendly means to clean up toxic soils using naturally resilient plants.

By co-cropping contaminant tolerant phytoremediation crops, such as fast-growing willow, alongside food crops, the researchers hope to benefit from each crop's individual capabilities.

“Food production is a key priority in current space life sciences research as we return to the moon and prepare for longer duration space missions,” said Stefania Sabau, a UCD Ad Astra and European Space Agency PhD student working on the project.

Sustainable food production is expected to be one of the critical factors in maintaining a human presence off Earth.

Anthropogenic soil contamination is also thought to impact over 2.8 million sites around Europe, representing a risk to the environment and human health.

The systems developed by MARSCROP is hoped will have positive implications beyond Mars as the insights generated by the project will be applied to enable future research into sustainable agriculture and the reduction of contamination in soils and water in Ireland and across the globe.

The international collaboration includes researchers from UCD, University of Montreal, McGill University, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The project receives joint funding through the European Space Agency’s 'Open Space Innovation Platform' and the UCD Ad Astra program, with support from partners including Talam Biotech and Flynn’s tomatoes.

The Canadian Space Agency has also committed funding, fostering a collaborative cross-agency space initiative.

“Cultivating plants in space, whether on the moon or the Martian surface, might initially appear far-fetched. However, food is already being produced on the ISS and, as Lunar exploration advances alongside the Artemis missions, developing crop growth solutions is becoming critical in preparing for a crewed mission to Mars,” said Project Lead Dr Nicholas Brereton, Ad Astra Fellow at the UCD School of Biology and Environmental Science.