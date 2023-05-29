Ireland will continue to defend Irish beef interests in Mercosur deal – Minister Simon Coveney

Environmental activists of Greenpeace hang a banner on the facade of the Europa building as they protest against the trade agreement with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) during the meeting of ministers in charge of foreign trade in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25, 2023. Photo: Ata Ufuk Seker/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ireland will continue to defend the interests of the beef industry in talks on a trade deal between the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, insists Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney.

The Minister was speaking ahead of a meeting of EU trade ministers to discuss a possible pact with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Despite almost a quarter-century of talks and a four-year “agreement in principle”, a final sign-off on a deal still seems complicated.

Minister Coveney again highlighted that the Irish concern is predominantly around agricultural products and beef, and ensuring that there’s not significant trade disruption to Irish beef.

“Ireland is the largest beef exporter in the northern hemisphere and what we want is a fair negotiation that takes account of that Irish concern, but also takes account of the strategic interest here,” he said.

“There are also concerns, of course, that have been expressed many times around deforestation, climate and environmental issues in the context of a free trade relationship between Mercosur countries and the EU.

“So we need to tease through all of those issues, and hopefully find a way to come to a deal that can make sense for both sides. But you know, Ireland has specific Irish defensive issues, particularly around beef, and it’s my job to reflect that.”

​Trying to put a positive spin on it, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said a July summit would be “a very important milestone for those negotiations.”

“France has set extremely clear conditions. It must be noted that, at this stage, the boxes are not ticked,” said French Trade Minister Olivier Becht. Like Ireland, France has major farm interests to defend in the face of cheap South American imports.

That was not the concern of Greenpeace, which protested outside the meeting last week as it says the proposed deal would lead to a sharp increase in the use of pesticides produced in the EU.

Only last month, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited Spain, seeking to make progress on the deal.

If adopted, the agreement will mean the integration of a market of around 800 million people, about a fourth of the world’s gross domestic product and more than $100bn in bilateral trade of goods and services.

The deal would cut customs duties and ease access for agricultural Mercosur exporters to the EU market, and vice-versa.

Additional reporting from AP