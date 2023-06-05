Ireland facing an agricultural drought by the end of the week

Duggan Contractors (Dunmanway) harvesting silage with their Krone BiG X 630 in Dunmanway, West Cork in the evening as the sun was getting lower in the sky which provided a lovely golden light. Picture: David Patterson.

Ireland could be facing an agricultural drought by the end of this coming week due to minimal rainfall in recent weeks and soaring soil moisture deficits.

However, there is potential for thundery rainfall at the weekend, according to meteorologist and RTÉ weather presenter Siobhán Ryan.

"We are close to climatological drought across much of the East and the South East too. We will be close to potentially an agricultural drought by the end of this coming week, with current soil moisture deficits ranging from around 40mm over Donegal to 60 or 65mms over many southernmost counties," she said.

Barely a drop of rain these past seven days, with most stations having no rainfall and just 0.3mm recorded at Malin Head.

"There was lots of sunshine nationwide, too, with two and a half times the usual sunshine close to 100 hours.

"Temperatures actually across the Northeast came in around average, with obviously very warm days in much of Connacht and Munster, in particular, the nights of course, were that bit cooler. So that did affect those mean air temperatures," she said.

Ryan said mean soil temperatures are currently around two to four degrees above average, and she said grass growth had been affected on account of the dry and fine weather. However, she added that the grass growth is varying from farm to farm, even within counties.

"The week ahead is really more of the same dry and warm and fairly sunny weather though the sunshine may turn a bit hazy as of midweek," he said.

Towards the end of the week, there is the potential for some thundery rain to move up across the country, Ryan said.

"We are still keeping a close watch on this at this moment. We've got that near-stationary area of high pressure continuing to dominate our weather..over the next few days.

"Dry, warm, sunny weather by day, just light easterly breezes.

"We are keeping a watch on this area of low pressure to the west of Iberia. That's recently been named Storm Oscar. It may well begin to impact our weather later this week, not in terms of wind, but potentially we might see some thundery falls of rain moving up across the country. All still to pay for. Actually temperature profile could increase even further for the latter stages of next week," she said.