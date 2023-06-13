IFA rivals ramp up presidential bid on US tour

Canvassing in the election for the presidency of the IFA has officially commenced with the first of the hustings taking place stateside in the United Stated this week.

County chairs of the IFA accompanied by other senior officers arrived in the USA last night (Monday) for an intensive three day study tour of American agricultural developments, which incorporates the 2023 IFA Chairpersons Forum within the hectic schedule.

Ballinakill, Co Laois, suckler-to-beef and tillage farmer, Francie Gorman was nominated by the Laois Executive on Tuesday night, and 25 hours later, Oola, Co Limerick dairy farmer, Martin Stapleton advised a meeting of Limerick IFA that he will seek a nomination from the executive at their September meeting.

Francie Gorman is currently South Leinster Chairman, while Martin Stapleton is the reigning National Treasurer and Returning Officer.

Under the rules, each candidate requires the formal support of five county chairs, in addition to the home county, for a valid nomination, restricting the election to a maximum of four candidates.

The collective gathering of the county chairs on tour in the USA will develop into a hive of soliciting their support to set the spring board for each of the candidates and both Laois and Limerick county chairs will each be fore fronting for their respective candidate.

Both candidates are heading off their campaigns on a similar platform of strengthening the unity of farmers and rebuilding IFA as a voice for the sector.

Francie Gorman wants to see a healing of division among farmers, big versus small, east versus west, dairy versus beef versus or other enterprises.

Martin Stapleton points to a rocky, chilly and challenging road ahead and the unity and strength of the farmer voice in IFA will be crucial to ensuring the right for farmers to farm in whatever enterprise they choose.

Early predictions are for a nail biting contest which is likely to go down to the wire for the 17th IFA president, who will oversee the 70th Anniversary of the founding during his term of office.

It is one man, one vote, and the two candidate contest will be first past the post, with the initially odds suggesting that are the successful candidate could be decided by a margin of no more than a few votes.