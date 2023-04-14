HSA to crackdown on tractor and quad safety with two week inspection blitz
Niall Hurson
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two week national inspection campaign on Monday 17 April with focus on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes (ATVs) on farms.
Latest News
Man assaulted fellow farmer after being outbid at cattle mart
ICBF publishes new methane score for AI bulls in world first
Calf slaughter ban confirmed for 2023
‘Huge frustration’ with political parties but farm orgs won’t cross line to form party
Caroline van der Plas: 'Silent majority' voted for pro-farmer party in The Netherlands - and the same can happen in Ireland
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP
No sign of cut to milk price for Irish consumer despite 5p drop in UK
New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023
Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023
Top Stories
‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
Latest NewsMore
Can Ryan Mason spur Tottenham to top-four finish? 5 issues facing interim boss
Colm Murphy: Dissident godfather, who hand-picked Omagh for mass murder, was most prolific serial killer of Troubles
FAW chief hails Wrexham’s Hollywood owners for changing Welsh football forever
Archeologists unearth a mummy with skin and hair intact in Peru
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
‘A battle for the soul of America’ – Joe Biden officially launches 2024 bid for US presidency
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
This is their chance – Andy Morrison says Arsenal must grasp opportunity at City
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City