Hill farmers say concerns over Nature Restoration Law go much further than rewetting

Demanding further environmental action from upland farmers through the proposed EU Nature Restoration law has been described as nothing short of disgraceful, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association Vincent Roddy.

Speaking at the Associations AGM yesterday, Roddy said while much of the focus surrounding the controversial law has centred on rewetting, he said its implications are much wider than this and said there were other critical aspects that would impact uplands communities and 'restrict developments'.

"Developments like road improvements, water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, new Greenways, Windmills, hydro stations, building of houses. Sceptic tanks, farm sheds, boundary fences, repair and improvement of farm roads," he claimed.

Roddy said under Article 4 of the Law, Ireland will be required to put in place restoration measures that are necessary to re-establish Annex 1 habitat types.

"The wet and dry heaths that covers almost all of our hills are an example of Annex 1 Habitats. So what they are talking about is the re-establishment of these habitats - to what previously existed there. And under Article 12 they specify a timeframe stating they can go back at least 70 years, but this could be much longer.

"Ultimately, what this is leading to on our hills is the rewilding of our hills through the removal of stock, especially sheep who, based on the comments of some environmentalists, are an introduced breed that have no place on our hills," he said.

Roddy told his members that farmers need to recognise that there is a growing movement around this, with many seeing the Nature Restoration Law as the catalyst to deliver on it.

"This Law, in addition to the Soil Health Law (that has got little or no attention), will restrict development and no doubt will feature in our County Development Plans. These laws will also have the potential to stifle development in our countryside and push more and more people into our towns and larger urban areas.

"On this basis, it is vital that these two laws are not applied on private property and until such time as this is the case, we will resist their introduction," he said.

Roddy went on to slam the treatment of farmers whose lands are designated, such as those in special conservation areas.

He said the Government needed to recognise and appreciate the growing frustration farmers have with regard to these designations.

"Farmer's patience is at breaking point. These designations are costing us money – a lot of money, and while farmers, the same as everyone, want to work with nature, protect biodiversity and tackle climate change, we can't be left carrying the entire cost – and that is what has happened here.

"From our political establishment and well-meaning environmentalists, we are told of the need to support farmers through a Just Transition.

"However, these are empty words because the reality is very different," he said, highlighting that dedicated financial support to impacted farmers has been cut to 'nothing'.

"Now, if we are serious about supporting farmers on this and other environmental demands, then there needs to be a recognition of our costs as well as any impact it is having on our income. And in doing this, we must also include any devaluation in property price," he said.