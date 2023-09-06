Government rows back on levy for precast concrete

Analysis compiled by KPMG for the Irish Concrete Federation said the levy would add almost €1,000 to the cost of a typical silage pit (c.150 metres of concrete). Photo: Stock image/Getty

The Government has moved to remove concrete used in precast products from the scope of its new Defective Concrete Products Levy in the wake of widespread industry criticism.

The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath has today announced his intention to bring forward a legislative amendment in the forthcoming Finance Bill to exclude the value of pouring concrete used in precast products from the scope of the 5pc levy.

This will come into effect on 1 January 2024 and a refund scheme will apply for the interim period to the end of 2023. Concrete blocks and pouring concrete for use other than in precast products will remain within scope of the DCPL.

"My officials have held a series of meetings with industry bodies where they outlined their concerns about this aspect of the application of the levy.

"It has become clear that the manner in which the levy impacts on the sale of certain precast products has a potentially negative impact on the export of these products and competition from suppliers in to the jurisdiction," Minister McGrath said.

He added that it is his belief that, taking account of the proposed amendment, the overall design of the levy balances the need to ensure some of the costs of the redress scheme are met from a source other than the Exchequer, while limiting the impact on inflation in the construction sector.

The announcement is the correct decision, according to IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh.

“IFA has maintained since the announcement of this levy in last year’s Budget that this is an unfair tax on farmers and the general population for a problem not of their making. It is simply a revenue-raising exercise and adding further costs to construction at a time of already inflated prices,” Ms McDonagh stated.

“While the levy on precast products is gone, it still applies to ready mix and concrete blocks, which are used for construction work on farms. This increased cost will act as a disincentive for work that will make farms more sustainable,” she added.

Ms McDonagh concluded, “as previously stated, farmers should be allowed to reclaim any levy paid on construction work in the same manner as VAT is reclaimed. IFA has requested a meeting with the Minister to discuss possible alternatives to the current levy”.