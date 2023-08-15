Gardaí launch arson investigation as farmer’s straw bales set alight in Tipperary

The farmer affected, Sean O’Reilly described the fire as the last thing he needed after what has been a difficult harvest season for tillage farmers across the country.

Gardaí are currently investigating an incident of criminal damage where a number of straw bales were set alight on farmland in the Ballinree area of Cashel, Co Tipperary last week.

The incident took place on 9 of August at approximately 12.00am. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the Gardai told the Farming Independent.

The farmer affected, Sean O’Reilly described the fire as the last thing he needed after what has been a difficult harvest season for tillage farmers across the country.

“There was such a blaze out of it the fire brigade could see it five miles away in Cashel,” O’Reilly told the Farming Independent.

“It was arson. It was raining and there was no machinery or anything in the field. It was easy to get it going, it was real dry straw. You’d light it with a cigarette lighter.

“It’s not even the cost. It was like downtown New York with all the blue lights flashing. They were out within 10 minutes in fairness, they were very good.”

O’Reilly lost 40 bales to the fire, and at a value of €30 each, the incident has set him back approximately €1,200.

ESB lines also run directly over the farmland, with O’Reilly’s quick reaction time preventing damage to the grid.

“I came out with the loader and I moved away the bales that were all along the line,” he said. “It’s a main line, there’s a pylon at the other side of the field.”

O’Reilly said he does not know why or who may have started the fire, but describes the act as “highly irresponsible”, highlighting the danger created for neighbours and livestock.

“It was also such a waste to the emergency responses who have so much to deal with as it is. Forensics have also been out all week also. We want to appeal to anyone in Tipperary if they know who or why to get in contact with the local Gardai.”

Recent poor weather has impacted farmers across the country, particularly those attempting to harvest crops.

Farmers continue a ‘start-stop’ harvest, but there is little hay cut in any part of the country.

“There is going to be a lot of fodder not made and what is made is of bad quality,” said agronomist Richard Hackett.

While most of the vegetable planting is finished, some crops were weeks late, meaning harvesting will also be late.

Potatoes normally planted the last week of March or the first week of April were, in many cases, not in the ground until April or May.

Harvesting in October will take place in less than optimum conditions, with shorter days and wetter conditions putting farmers under pressure. Quality will also be impacted, according to Hackett.