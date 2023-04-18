Form a farmers’ party, urges Caroline van der Plas

Leading the way: Caroline van der Plas, leader of the populist BBB Farmer Citizen Movement casting her vote in the recent provincial elections in Okkenbroek, eastern Netherlands. Photos: AP

Andrew Hamilton

The leader of the Dutch Farmer–Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB)) has urged Irish farmers to form a political party and contest next year’s local elections.