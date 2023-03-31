Five sheep dead after dog attack at Dublin’s Airfield Estate
Tamara Fitzpatrick
A recent dog attack in Dublin’s Airfield Estate left five sheep and their unborn lambs dead.
Latest News
Man assaulted fellow farmer after being outbid at cattle mart
ICBF publishes new methane score for AI bulls in world first
Calf slaughter ban confirmed for 2023
‘Huge frustration’ with political parties but farm orgs won’t cross line to form party
Caroline van der Plas: 'Silent majority' voted for pro-farmer party in The Netherlands - and the same can happen in Ireland
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP
No sign of cut to milk price for Irish consumer despite 5p drop in UK
New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023
Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023
Top Stories
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
‘Bumper’ opening to Punchestown Festival as Independent.ie columnist Patrick Mullins tips 14/1 winner in treble
Families welcome fresh Stardust fire inquest
ARCHIVE: Elaine's dad: 'This is our life sentence. For us there is no parole'
Cash and Rolex watches seized during garda operation targeting gang impersonating police officers
Duke of Sussex hacking claim against tabloid publisher laid bare at High Court
Prince Harry is at centre of phone hacking trial against tabloid publisher
Sturgeon: I could not have anticipated SNP’s troubles ‘in my worst nightmares’
Barbie maker launches first Down’s syndrome doll
Emmet Mullins denies Willie Mullins a grade one treble at Punchestown
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer