Farmer challenges quarry expansion claiming animal deaths from water contamination

A farmer has launched a High Court over a decision by Meath Co Council to grant planning permission allowing a quarry adjoining his lands to expand its operations.

Kenneth Payne claims the quarry operated by Breedon Cement Ireland Ltd has adversely affected his and his family's health and has contaminated the groundwater on his lands resulting in significant animal deaths on his farm.

Mr Payne owns and farms lands at Cappaboggan, Kinnegad, which is located beside the Breedon limestone quarry at Killaskillen.

The quarry, it is alleged, is part of an integrated manufacturing facilty and is licenced by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The case stems from the company's application to deepen a portion of an existing limestone quarry over an area of 4.13 hectares, which was granted by Meath Co Council last year, with 11 conditions, after an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out.

Mr Payne, represented by Evan O'Donnel Bl instructed by solicitor Gabriel Toolan, claims that the application made for the extension was invalid and did not comply with planning regulations.

He claims that the public notice submitted with the application fails to describe the extent of the development and its relationship with the existing development.

He also claims that the decision, and some of the conditions attached, fails to comply with European Directives on Habitats.

The EIA that was conducted was not in compliance with the conditions set down in EU law.

Arising out of the decision to grant permission Mr Payne has brought judicial review proceedings against Meath Co Council, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Breedon is a notice party.

Mr Payne claims that over the last six years he has endured significant nuisance and damage from the activity, which has had a serious impact on his health, and significant loss of his livestock.

He also claims the development has resulted in the dewatering of his land, loss of an existing well, his water supply being contaminated, and dust and emissions from the quarry coming onto his 97-acre property.

He said that Breedon installed a water treatment system to a well on his lands but it has never worked satisfactorily.

His partner and children have left the property and are living elsewhere, while he has no choice other than to remain on the farm. He has brought a separate legal action in respect of those matters, the court heard.

In his judicial review action Mr Payne seeks an order quashing the council's November 2022 decision.

He also seeks various declarations including that the state has failed to transcribe EU directive into domestic law, namely the 2000 Planning and Development Act.

The matter came before Ms Justice Niamh Hyland, who on a one side only represented basis granted Mr Payne permission to bring his challenge.

The matter will return before the court later this year.

