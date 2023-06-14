‘EU should be careful not to push farmers too much’: Ag Commissioner says ahead of nature law vote

Commissioner says three million farms have been lost in the EU in the last decade

The EU should be careful not to push farmers any further, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said when asked this week about his position in relation to the proposed nature restoration law.

His comments come ahead of a key vote this week in the European Parliament’s Environment Committee on the controversial legislation.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) - the biggest lawmaker group in the European Union Parliament - has called for the EU bill, aimed at restoring damaged environments on 20pc of Europe's land and sea by 2030, to be rejected.

Speaking after an informal meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers this week, Commissioner Wojciechowski highlighted that the EU has lost 3m farms in the last decade, stating that there were 12m farms in 2010 and only 9m farms in 2020.

"And we have the huge problem with lack of generation and renewal, a lot of challenges. We should not to press them (farmers) too much.... we should concentrate our action to implement correctly the CAP strategic plans."

The Commissioner stressed that a 'very good political agreement' was agreed in common agricultural policy reform, which he said included any elements of the green transition and added that the EU should ‘be careful to force farmers for more’ .

It comes as more than 3,000 scientists said on Tuesday, in an open letter defending the nature restoration proposal that claims by centre-right lawmakers that the bill will hurt farmers and endanger food security are not supported by scientific evidence.

The scientists' letter did not mention the EPP but responded to claims the group has publicly made about the law, including that it will reduce Europe's food production and threaten food security.

"Those claims not only lack scientific evidence, but even contradict it," the letter said.

The 3,339 signatories are mostly environmental scientists, representing institutions including the universities of Athens, Bucharest, Delft, Helsinki, Oxford and Zurich.

The scientists said the biggest threats to food security were climate change and the degradation of nature - and action to restore nature and curb agricultural chemical use was needed to maintaining sustainable food production.

Food security is also driven by factors including food waste and access to affordable and nutritious food, the letter said.

The letter cited numerous scientific assessments including from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity.

"Once policymakers are taking very confident steps into the world of misinformation and basically what we nowadays call fake news, then scientists have the authority to say 'stop'," said Guy Pe'er, who led the letter and is a scientist with Germany's Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research.

In response to the letter, EPP lawmaker Christine Schneider said the group supported the EU's green agenda, but had specific concerns about the impact of the nature law.

"There are studies and analyses which show very clearly that the Commission's proposal will lead to a decline in food production," Schneider said.

Additional Reporting Reuters