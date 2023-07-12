EU Parliament passes nature law after political backlash

People take part in a rally calling on members to pass a nature restoration law, near the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France July 11, 2023.

The European Parliament voted to pass the EU's flagship law to restore nature on Wednesday, salvaging the environmental measures that centre-right lawmakers had campaigned to kill off.

European Union lawmakers adopted the legal proposal with 336 votes in favour, 300 against, and 13 abstentions. EU lawmakers and member countries will now negotiate the final text, aiming for a deal before EU Parliament elections in 2024.

The nature bill has been subject to months of fierce political campaigning that exposed deep divisions among EU countries and lawmakers over the proposals, and whether - as some government leaders have said - Europe is pushing through too many environmental laws as part of its overall green agenda.

The European People's Party, the EU Parliament's biggest lawmaker group, led a campaign to kill off the plan on the grounds it would harm farmers and endanger food security.

That's despite Ursula von der Leyen - the head of the European Commission, which proposed the nature law - being from the EPP, putting her at odds with her own party.

ine Gael is part of the EPP, however its five MEPs are planning on voting for the laws, which are being championed by environmentalists.

Speaking on RTÉ this morning, MEP Seán Kelly said the EPP approach was wrong and it missed the opportunity to make amendments to the law.

Rewetting has become a hot topic in Ireland among farmers, who fear rewetting of adjacent lands to bring back wildlife could waterlog their farms, or that they could be forced into it.

However the Government has sought to reassure farmers that any rewetting would be voluntary, with extra grant funding available, and that much of it could take place on state lands such as former Bord na Mona bogs.

Others, though such has the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association have raised concerns over what the legislation could mean for rural development.

The law would be one of the EU's biggest pieces of green legislation, requiring countries to introduce measures restoring nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030.