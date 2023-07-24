Drone use warning after cattle stampede over cliff

It is understood that five of the bullocks fell into the sea and died following the initial incident. Stock Image: Getty

Drone owners have been warned not to fly close to livestock, especially in coastal areas, following the stranding of a herd of cattle on a cliff in west Clare.

A herd of 30 yearling bullocks were spooked and stampeded over a steep cliff close to the Bluepool in Doonbeg between July 9 and July 11.

It is understood that five of the bullocks, which belonged to local farmer Pat Hayes, fell into the sea and died following the initial incident, while the remaining 25 animals were stranded on a lower cliff ledge.

The animals were miraculously saved last week when locals pushed the stranded cattle into the ocean, before guiding them using a rope to a lower cliff. Local contractors then worked through the night to build a dirt and stone ramp to allow the animals to escape.

While it is not clear what caused this incident, Clare County Council’s Animal Welfare Officer, Frankie Coote, has warned drone users to stay away from cattle, especially in coastal areas.

“We don’t know for sure what caused this, but I do want to advise people against using drones close to livestock, especially in coastal areas. People should not fly drones near fields where there is livestock without first getting permission from the owner of the land,” he said.

“People have to be careful, especially with new inventions, and I think most people are. People with drones should stay clear of cattle, sheep and horses, it can drive them mad.”

Local farmer and former Clare IFA chairperson, Willie Hanrahan, also urged tourists, and surfers in particular, to take care when interacting with cattle in coastal areas. This part of Clare is a hot spot for surfing and people often use farmers’ land to gain access to the sea.

Mr Hanrahan also paid tribute to the local community and local contractors for their efforts to save the stranded cattle.

“There is an awful lot of activity in that particular area with surfers making their way along the cliffs. That is a concern,” he said.

“People use that area for surfing, and some of them can sometimes take liberties when they are parking their cars and accessing the sea. I think maybe they should have more regard for the people who are trying to make a living along that area. We’re not trying to stop anyone from coming, but if your cattle ended up on a cliff, it’s not very nice.”