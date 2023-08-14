Doubling of lime budget to €16m available for farmers in 2023

With over 4.5 million tonnes of lime sought, the average tonnage sought per applicant under the programme is just over 111 tonnes. Photo: Stock image

A doubling of the budget for the Liming Programme has been announced, after the scheme was initially oversubscribed.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the doubling of the budget for the Liming Programme 2023, bringing the budget for the scheme to €16m.

The Liming Programme was introduced by the Minister’s Department earlier this year to incentivise the use of Lime, to correct soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake, and improve overall soil health.

Almost 41,000 farmers applied for the scheme in April.

The budget increase will facilitate approval for up to 40t of lime per eligible applicant. All eligible applicants will shortly receive a Letter of Approval from the Department confirming their eligible tonnage of lime.

Speaking at the Tullamore Show, Minister McConalogue said the level of applications for the Liming Programme is a clear indication of the importance farmers place on optimising soil health and improving their environmental sustainability.

"In light of the phenomenal demand expressed by farmers, I am delighted to be able to announce a doubling of the budget for the Programme from the original amount.”

Farmers are advised to wait for the Letter of Approval before purchasing and applying lime. The claims system is now open on www.agfood.ie and invoices can be up-loaded from now onwards for eligible applicants who have already purchased and spread lime. All claims must be lodged online by October 31, 2023.

The Liming Programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine to incentivise the use of Lime a natural soil conditioner, which corrects soil acidity by neutralising the acids that are present in the soil. The programme will be funded as a once-off Ukraine funded measure from the National Exchequer.

Aid will be paid at a rate of €16/t tonne of Calcium ground limestone/ Magnesium (dolomitic) ground limestone delivered and spread.

To qualify for payment, all ground limestone purchased under this measure must meet the specifications set down in S.I. No. 248/1978: The ground limestone must be purchased directly from a licenced quarry.

Quarries operating outside the state are not required to be licenced by the Department of Agriculture but lime supplied must meet the specifications set down under S.I. No. 248/1978.

Valid soil samples must be available to show the need to correct soil pH (maximum of 4 years old from date of purchasing the lime). In accordance with the Terms and Conditions soil analysis reports will need to be made available if required as part of the Department’s administrative and compliance checks.