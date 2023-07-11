Dairy sector braces for fallout from RTÉ Investigates 'Milking it: Dairy's Dirty Secret' expose

The Department of Agriculture is preparing to launch an investigation into the alleged breaches in animal welfare . Stock Image: Getty

The dairy sector is bracing itself for the fallout from RTÉ documentary aired last night which uncovered the mistreatment of young dairy calves at marts and investigated the controversial live calf export trade.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said he strongly condemned what he described as ‘the shocking practices’ seen on the programme and said they were certainly not reflective of the care that Irish farmers provide for their animals.

"A Department of Agriculture Investigation has already commenced and will be vigorously pursued,” he said.

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that in common with every other viewer, he and his members found the issues and footage addressed in the programme to be disturbing and disappointing. Mr McCormack that that the clear laws and regulations set out around the question of animal welfare must be enforced and sanctions – up to and including prosecution – must follow where clear evidence was present.

“In the first instance, the blame and culpability for this mistreatment lies absolutely with the individuals involved and those supervisors who may have had knowledge of these cruel practices, but who failed to act. ICMSA expects the Department to now investigate fully, and we know that they will be through and fair.”

The airing of the show had been nervously anticipated by many in the dairy industry in recent weeks, with the treatment of calves a long-running concern within the sector in the wake of a huge expansion in cow numbers since 2015.

The RTÉ investigation, led by Prime Time presenter and former Agriculture Correspondent Fran McNulty, investigated what it described as the “underside” of Ireland’s dairy boom.

RTÉ broadcast footage that it said appeared to show serious breaches of animal welfare, with the footage showing slapping, striking and kicking of animals, all prohibited by law, as well as throwing them mid-air which is regarded as a serious breach of animal welfare.

Trailer for the latest RTÉ documentary of Ireland’s dairy industry

The programme also examined the controversial live export of calves to be fattened on veal farms in mainland Europe. RTÉ said it follows a truck with Irish calves on its journey to Spain, claiming the animals had been on the road for 18.5 hours continuously, with only short breaks.

The Department of Agriculture is preparing to launch an investigation into the alleged breaches in animal welfare regulations at cattle marts and has requested that RTÉ make the relevant footage available, the Farming Independent understands.

Ahead of the show, IFA called for an expected Department of Agriculture investigation into the mistreatment of young dairy calves at marts to be swift, thorough and robust.

It further called on those with evidence of wrongdoing to bring it to the attention of the authorities immediately, adding that it and its farmer members have a zero-tolerance approach to the mistreatment of animals.

"Sales at public auction and the transport of animals are governed by regulations and these must be adhered to.

"Anybody who has evidence of wrongdoing should bring it to the attention of the authorities immediately," it said.

Notably, IFA said it was not asked to contribute to the programme and had not been shown the footage obtained by RTÉ.

When asked about this RTÉ Investigates said it sought the contribution of the ICMSA, as the organisation which ‘primarily represents dairy farmers’ and said a statement issued by the IFA had been included in RTÉ’s output.