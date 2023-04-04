Commission under pressure to combat eroding of CAP payments
Niall Hurson
The European Commission is coming under intense pressure to introduce mechanisms to combat the impact of inflation on CAP payments to farmers.
Latest News
Man assaulted fellow farmer after being outbid at cattle mart
ICBF publishes new methane score for AI bulls in world first
Calf slaughter ban confirmed for 2023
‘Huge frustration’ with political parties but farm orgs won’t cross line to form party
Caroline van der Plas: 'Silent majority' voted for pro-farmer party in The Netherlands - and the same can happen in Ireland
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP
No sign of cut to milk price for Irish consumer despite 5p drop in UK
New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023
Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Prince Harry says press intrusion led to ‘bouts of depression and paranoia’
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’
Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Explainer: What is Long Covid?
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses