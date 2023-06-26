Commission announces €430 million support package for EU agricultural sector

A farmer drives his tractor as he works in his field in Vieillevigne near Nantes as the risk of drought continues across France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The EU has proposed Ireland get just over €9.5m in additional EU funding for EU farmers impacted by adverse climatic events, high input costs, and diverse market and trade related issues.

the funding is part of a wider support package will consisting of €330 million for 22 Member States.

In addition, Member States today approved the €100 million support package for farmers in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia presented on 3 May. Several other measures, including a possibility of higher advance payments should support farmers affected by adverse climatic events.

EU farmers from Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, and Sweden will benefit from this exceptional support of €330 million from the CAP budget.

The countries may complement this EU support up to 200% with national funds.

It comes as Member States had shared with the Commission assessments of the difficulties faced by their respective agricultural sectors. The measure will be voted by Member States at a next meeting of the committee meeting for the common organisation of agricultural markets.

The national authorities will distribute the aid directly to farmers to compensate them for the economic losses due to the market disturbances, the consequences of high input prices and rapidly falling agricultural product prices and, where relevant, for the damage caused by the recent climate events.

Payments for both support packages should be made by 31 December 2023. The Member States covered will have to notify the Commission about the details of the measures' implementation, notably the criteria used to calculate the aid, the intended impact of the measure, its evaluation, and the actions taken to avoid distortion of competition and overcompensation.

In addition to this direct financial support, the Commission is proposing to allow higher advance payments of CAP funds. Up to 70% of their direct payments and 85% of rural development payments related to area and animals could be available to farmers as of mid-October to improve their cash-flow situation.

Member States will also have the possibility to amend their CAP Strategic Plans to redirect CAP funds towards investments that re-establish production potential following destroyed crops, loss of farm animals, and damaged buildings, machinery and infrastructure due to adverse climate events.