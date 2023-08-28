Clarity sought as concrete levy will now impact precast products

Analysis compiled by KPMG for the Irish Concrete Federation said the levy would add almost €1,000 to the cost of a typical silage pit (c.150 metres of concrete). Photo: Stock image/Getty

The IFA has sought an urgent meeting with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath after it emerged pre-cast concrete will be impacted by the Government’s new concrete levy.

The levy of 5pc on “pouring concrete” takes effect on September 1 and comes after the introduction of a comprehensive redress scheme earlier this year for those impacted by the use of defective products in the building of their homes.

Analysis compiled by KPMG for the Irish Concrete Federation said the levy would add almost €1,000 to the cost of a typical silage pit (c.150 metres of concrete).

Despite commitments from former Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that pre-cast concrete would be outside the scope of the tax, it has now emerged the “concrete ingredient” of pre-cast products is liable for the tax.

It is likely that, as a result, manufacturers will pass on the levy cost in the retail price of pre-cast products such as cattle slats, dairy cubicles, culverts for underpasses and water troughs.

​IFA National Farm Business Committee Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said: “IFA is totally opposed to the imposition of this levy at a time of inflated costs for products such as concrete, which are a vital input for farmers, such as in the construction of animal housing and slurry storage, with price inflation of over 30pc in the last number of years.

“Furthermore, it now appears the levy will be included on concrete used for pre-cast concrete products, which contradicts the announcement made by Minister Donohoe on October 9, 2022.

“IFA is urgently seeking a meeting with Minister McGrath to discuss the issues around the concrete levy and are calling for the levy to be suspended until proper engagement is carried out.”

Deputy President of ICMSA, Denis Drennan said: “A clear commitment was given by Government ministers post-Budget 2023 that pre-cast products such as slats, water troughs would be exempt from the levy and it is simply astonishing that the Government now appears to be reneging on this commitment.

“The cost of construction has increased substantially and to impose the levy in the first place was a major blow, but to now extend it to pre-cast products so close to its introduction after giving a commitment not to do so is simply mind-boggling.

“The relevant ministers need to address this matter immediately and need to confirm that pre-cast products will be excluded as previously committed to.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the applicability of the Defective Concrete Products Levy (DCPL) to the pouring concrete that forms a constituent element of pre-cast concrete products was provided for in the legislation that gives effect to it.

The spokesperson said while all pre-cast concrete products were removed from the scope of the levy, the pouring concrete, which forms a constituent part of pre-cast concrete products, is subject to the levy.