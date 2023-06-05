Changes to EU Nature Restoration law mooted as McConalogue hits out at Fine Gael MEPs stance

EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius (L) is talking with the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue (R). (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

EU countries have proposed changes to the EU’s Nature Restoration law to protect infrastructure and buildings in a bid to seal a deal on the controversial legislation.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue hit out at Fine Gael’s European grouping, the European People’s Party, for pulling out of talks on the controversial EU nature restoration law.

“We have to be adults and show leadership in relation to how we actually get on with that job, and I think the approach the EPP has taken at a European level has been the opposite of that,” he said in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

The Fianna Fáil minister claimed a compromise he was involved in negotiating at EU ministerial level will avoid farmers being compelled to allow bogs to rewet, in order to restore biodiversity.

But last week the Taoiseach insisted Ireland cannot support the draft law as it stands, warning of its impact on food production and prices.

It comes as a draft negotiating document, seen by Reuters, showed countries plan to insert a loophole so countries can avoid these targets in certain circumstances.

"The extent of the rewetting of peatland under agricultural use may be reduced to less than required ... if such rewetting is likely to have significant negative impacts on infrastructure, buildings, climate adaptation or other public interests," the document said.

The European Commission originally proposed that countries would have to introduce measures restoring nature on 30% of farmed peatlands by 2030, rising to 50% by 2040 and 70% by 2050. Countries want that weakened to 40% by 2040 and 50% by 2050, the document showed.

The bog rewetting stand-off has already inflamed tensions between Fine Gael and the Green Party, whose junior minister Malcolm Noonan also hits out at the EPP’s decision in today’s Sunday Independent. Fine Gael has not distanced itself from the EPP pulling out of talks last week.

“It’s no coincidence the extreme position taken by some MEPs in the European Parliament to stop the law is occurring a year out from the European and local elections,” writes Noonan, who is Junior Heritage Minister.

“At a time when we’re seeing the most agriculturally productive regions of Italy and Spain destroyed by extreme floods and droughts, this is irresponsible at best.”

McConalogue also took issue with recent claims by former Irish Farmers’ Association president Eddie Downey at a private Fine Gael meeting that food inflation will “go through the roof” because of the growing number of environmental obligations being placed on farmers.

“There’s an onus on everyone now, in all parties, to advocate that sustainable pathway forward and that balanced pathway forward,” said McConalogue. “I certainly wouldn’t agree with Eddie Downey’s comments in particular.”

He added that it is “not acceptable, from an agriculture and food point of view, that we’re not nurturing biodiversity and restoring nature”.​

Despite a number of Coalition splits intensifying in recent weeks over tax, land restoration, facial recognition technology and roads, the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll finds the public’s appetite for a snap general election has fallen substantially in the last nine months.

Only 18pc want an immediate election now — an 11-point drop since last September. By contrast, 45pc of those polled want an election as scheduled in 2025, up 13 points on nine months ago. The latest the next election can take place is March 2025.

Meanwhile, in alarming news for the Green Party, it has now become the most transfer-toxic party in the country. The poll found 48pc of voters would exclude the Greens entirely from voting transfers at the next election. This is just ahead of Sinn Féin (46pc), with Mary Lou McDonald’s party historically the least transfer-friendlyof all the parties in most Dáil elections party.

In a forced choice, 40pc of those polled would return the current Coalition, unchanged on last month. But support for a Sinn Féin-led government excluding Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is down four points to 38pc, with those not sure up four points to 22pc.