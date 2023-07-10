Calves thrown, kicked and slapped in RTÉ documentary showing ‘underside’ of livestock trade

An RTÉ documentary to be broadcast tonight will allege the mistreatment of young dairy calves at marts, and investigate the journey taken by some of the 200,000 bull calves exported from Ireland every year.

The airing of the show has been nervously anticipated by many in the dairy industry in recent weeks, with the treatment of calves a long-running concern within the sector in the wake of a huge expansion in cow numbers since 2015.

The RTÉ investigation, led by Prime Time presenter and former Agriculture Correspondent Fran McNulty, investigates what it describes as the “underside” of Ireland’s dairy boom.

It claims that the success of a multi-billion-euro industry “often” comes at the expense of animal welfare.

It comes amid a heightened focus on calf welfare here and in the EU and ahead of industry plans to ban the slaughter of healthy calves within the first eight weeks of their lives.

The dairy industry is said to be bracing itself for the programme, and according to one industry source, the footage “is going to do a lot of harm to the sector”.

It is also understood a meeting of stakeholders in the dairy industry took place in recent weeks, amid concerns about what is to be aired.

RTÉ has said its documentary will show how at some mart sales, calves could not even be given away free of charge due to oversupply at peak points in the calving season.

It said over a number of weeks RTÉ filmed at several Irish marts and saw some handlers treat young calves capably and with respect. But others, including mart workers, farmers and transporters, showed a blatant disregard for animal welfare.

RTÉ will say that its undercover filming has captured what appeared to be serious breaches of animal welfare. It said the documentary will show examples of slapping, striking and kicking of animals, all prohibited by law, as well as throwing them mid-air which is regarded as a serious breach of animal welfare.

The film will also highlight a recent sharp increase in calves being delivered for slaughter to meat processing plants, a practice widely condemned in the industry.

Over a seven-day period, RTÉ said it observed dozens of trucks deliver calves for slaughter to a meat plant, and said both farmers delivering calves there and the factory itself confirmed to RTÉ there would be no payment for the animals.

The programme will also examine the controversial live export of calves to be fattened on veal farms in mainland Europe. RTÉ said it follows a truck with Irish calves on its journey to Spain, claiming the animals had been on the road for 18.5 hours continuously, with only short breaks.

The trade, which has been described as “critical” by many in the industry, has come under increased scrutiny recently. There have been calls by animal welfare groups to ban it.