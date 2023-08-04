Britain’s era of cheap food is over, say economists

A shopper seen walking between the aisles at a supermarket in Kendal. (Photo by Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Britain’s era of cheap food has come to an end, economists have said, as the Bank of England warned grocery price inflation will remain in double digits until the end of the year.

Bank officials said that while there was “wide agreement” among retailers and suppliers that food inflation “had now peaked”, prices were likely to keep rising for the foreseeable future, with own brands seeing the fastest increases.

Food price inflation peaked at 19.2pc in March, a 45-year high, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It has eased sharply in recent months, but remained stubbornly high at17.3pc in June.

Retailers told the Bank that food prices were still expected to rise at an annual pace of “around 10pc or slightly lower” by the end of 2023.

Barret Kupelian, a senior economist at PwC, said: “The bad news is that even though food inflation is expected to moderate, food prices will remain high and not decrease. This means that the era of cheap food has probably come to an end in the UK.”

He urged politicians to do more to bolster the domestic food industry to temper future price rises.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, said stubborn grocery inflation had surprised everyone. He added: “Food price inflation is declining, and it’s going to go on declining.

“But it’s taken longer than I think anybody expected. And that includes many people involved in the food industry.”

It came as Bank policymakers raised interest rates by a quarter point to 5.25 per cent on Thursday, warning that borrowing costs could remain at these levels until 2026 to tame inflation.

Prices rose 7.9 per cent in the year to June and inflation is not expected to fall below the Bank’s 2pc target for another two years.

Mr Bailey said stubborn food inflation was partly driven by farmers locking in higher prices to secure supplies after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine last year.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s helping to explain this slow pass-through,” he said.

Bank officials said food inflation was likely to come down “more slowly than it went up”, forcing shoppers to trade down in an attempt to save money.

The Bank noted that own-branded goods and value ranges had seen the fastest price rises on supermarket shelves.

It also warned that “inflation tended to be higher for products sold by the discount retailers” such as Lidl and Aldi.

“Their operating models (fewer product ranges, smaller and lower-cost stores) meant their profit margins tend to be lower than those of the major grocers, so they have less scope to absorb cost pressures,” it said.

Officials added that price cuts going forward were “more likely for goods that are simple to process, such as butter, milk and bread”.

Britain’s biggest supermarkets started cutting milk prices in the spring, while Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi were among several supermarkets to cut the price of a loaf of bread in May.

The Bank added in its latest Monetary Policy Report: “These staples might be a focus of competition for supermarkets, and margins on those goods could become significantly squeezed.”

Mr Bailey said policymakers were also watching the implications of Vladimir Putin’s decision to walk away from a Black Sea grain deal that saw vital supplies shipped from Ukraine.

The World Bank warned on Monday that the restrictions could cause “considerable increases in world prices and induce price volatility”, while the International Monetary Fund has warned that wheat prices could surge by as much as 15 per cent in response.

Jeremy Hunt welcomed a prediction by the Bank that inflation will fall faster in the near-term, as he hinted that there would be no room for tax cuts in the autumn.

The Bank also believes the UK economy will avoid slipping into recession, despite a recent sharp rise in interest rates.

The Chancellor said: “What we have to do as a government is make sure that we stick to that plan [to bring down inflation], we don’t veer around like a shopping trolley.”

