Beef outlook to remain ‘challenging’ as red meat demand declines – Teagasc

The Teagasc figures show that almost half (47pc) of cattle-rearing farms had an income of less than €5,000 last year.

Tamara Fitzpatrick

The outlook for beef in Europe will remain “challenging” as demand for red meat declines, according to Trevor Donnellan, Head of Economics at Teagasc.