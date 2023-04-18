Assign a monetary value to animal suffering – EU auditors

EU auditors say the negative impact of transport on animal welfare could be mitigated by reducing the number and length of journeys and improving conditions for animals during transport. Stock image: Getty

Ciaran Moran

Assigning a monetary value to animal suffering, and taking account of this in the cost of transport and in the price of meat, is among a host of recommendations by the EU auditors in a new review of live exports.