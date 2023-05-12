38 sheep ‘savaged to death’ on Galway farm in dog attack

"To see baby lambs lying in a pool of blood beside their mother's dead carcass, crying for milk... It would affect anyone,” says Christopher Rock, who lost the 25 ewes and 13 lambs.

Tamara Fitzpatrick

A Galway farmer has lost 38 sheep after they were "savaged to death" in two separate dog attacks on his farm this week.