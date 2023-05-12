38 sheep ‘savaged to death’ on Galway farm in dog attack
Tamara Fitzpatrick
A Galway farmer has lost 38 sheep after they were "savaged to death" in two separate dog attacks on his farm this week.
Latest News
38 sheep ‘savaged to death’ on Galway farm in dog attack
Number of second hand tractors imported into Ireland surges by 40%
Farmers are set to avoid new tax as authorities de-zone land
Teagasc demonstration farm to become home of €300m pharmaceutical plant
Farmers told to heed dairy expansion safety risks
Price of CAN drops below €500/t for first time since beginning of fertiliser crisis
Just 15pc would give first preference vote to a new rural party
Deer cull is needed to tackle damage to farmland and biodiversity, consultation group finds
20% of dairy farmers locked out of applying for milking machines under TAMS 3 as latest schemes open
Ukrainian farmer comes up with novel way to demine his fields
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final