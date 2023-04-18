€2.5m multi-species sward and red clover silage measures open to applications

Benefits: Trial work on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage. Photo: Roger Jones

Niall Hurson

The 2023 multi-species sward and red clover silage measures are now open to applications, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.