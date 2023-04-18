10 years on from the 2013 fodder crisis, would Irish agriculture fare any better if the same weather patterns hit today?

From crisis to resilience: navigating ad hoc support in Irish agriculture

Overseas solutions: 1,000 bales of Dutch hay being unloaded from a cargo ship in Cork Port in 2013. Dairygold imported the hay which was distributed to farmers in areas of heavy and wet soils, where fodder was needed to supplement feed

Few farmers will forget the fodder crisis that gripped the sector in the spring of 2013. This week 10 years ago, the Farming Independent reported that fleets of articulated lorries full of hay were arriving daily from Britain and France; farmers in west Clare were donated 1,000 bales of fresh grass cut at Shannon Airport said to be worth up to €40,000 — such was the demand for fodder,