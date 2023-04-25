Minister calls for rewetting peatlands to be included in Commissions definition of carbon farming

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has called for the rewetting of peatlands to be included in the European Commission's definition of carbon farming.

The comments came at Tuesday morning's meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Luxemburg, where Minister McConalogue gave his support for the Commission's proposed framework for incentivisation of carbon farming activity.

“This proposal recognises the importance of rewarding farmers and land managers for their environmental ambition at farm level, including through the provision of potential additional income streams. It is a complex matter and requires detailed assessment,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Further consideration of a number of important elements of the proposal is necessary. In particular, we must have greater clarity regarding the definitions in the proposal.

“In this regard, I highlight the definition of carbon removals, which needs to include the rewetting of peatlands, as rewetting reduces the release of biogenic carbon.”

Minister McConalogue also highlighted the need for a better understanding of what is meant by the terms neutral impact and minimum sustainability within the new framework proposal.

“The provisions relating to baselines and additionality are also central to the potential success of the framework, because it is essential that early movers are not disadvantaged,” he continued.

“Ireland considers that we must also focus in a holistic way at farm level on climate neutrality. We should consider further integrating within the framework actions that target other greenhouse gases such as methane.

“It will be important to ensure that the framework can be flexible and allow for innovative technology especially with regards to measurement, reporting and verification. Of course, we must also have close engagement with all stakeholders whose insights can inform the development of the proposal.”

In reference to forest carbon farming activities, Minister McConalogue said that Ireland considers that all afforestation activities both commercial and for biodiversity purposes, should be considered for inclusion within the framework.

“We will need to examine how any further national forest certification schemes will be incorporated into the Union level certification framework,” he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Minister McConalogue also called for flexibility from the Commission on the implementation of the new CAP Strategic Plan.

“We will also need to be able to respond in a timely manner to any issues that give rise to amendments to the Plan, so today I will emphasise the need for the Commission to show the necessary flexibility and work closely with Member States to ensure that amendments are dealt with in a manner that allows the necessary administrative, IT and other support systems to be put in place,” he said.