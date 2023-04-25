Macra protest march: ‘There is no infrastructure in smaller towns and villages’

“Our message is simple in that we want to be able to remain at home in our rural communities." — © Brian Farrell

For 27-year-old Niamh Farrell, who is expecting her first baby, rural life is disappearing and the Government needs to “change their attitude” towards how they deal with it.

Niamh, who is originally from Headford in Galway but who now dairy farms and lives with her partner Diarmuid in Roscommon, is chair of Macra na Feirme’s Rural Youth Committee.

She is one of the instigators of a planned overnight protest from Athy, Co Kildare starting at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25 and expected to arrive at Government Buildings by 1pm the next day.

The several thousand who are expected to take part have a simple message for the Government: “The Rural Revival, Steps for our Future”.

Macra’s National Council recently voted unanimously to take action on a number of issues and challenges faced by young people in rural Ireland.

Two-thirds of Macra’s 10,000 members work in other occupations in rural Ireland, with the remainder working as farmers.

The organisation wants to highlight the challenges faced by not only their members but young people in general living outside major city hubs.

Macra believes some of the major challenges they face are accessing affordable housing and cumbersome housing planning guidelines, and disjointed and sparse healthcare services for rural communities.

They also point out that the Government’s definition of a family farm as “average” and “typical”.

Niamh explains: “This protest is not just about the challenges faced by farmers but for all of the young people who live in rural Ireland such as nurses, doctors and teachers.

“Our message is simple in that we want to be able to remain at home in our rural communities.

“There is no infrastructure in the smaller towns and villages as banks are being closed and post offices phased out and rural life is really suffering as a result.

“It’s the lack of infrastructure, housing and planning difficulties across each county of the country as each local authority is still regulating individually, and young people are being severely affected by this.

“We feel the Government is just not listening to the voices of young rural people as they too are affected by housing costs and difficulties, not just those who live in cities such as Dublin and Cork”.

Macra are determined to “get the voice of rural communities to the fore”.