Toyota reveals its all-new Land Cruiser

In early 2025, an electrified powertrain combining the diesel engine with 48-Volt mild hybrid technology will be available.

The new Land Cruiser will be introduced with a 2.8-litre turbodiesel unit.

Toyota will open pre-sales of the new Land Cruiser for European customers in October.

Toyota this week revealed its the all-new Land Cruiser, which has been a key model in its range for more than 70 years.

It says the new Land Cruiser will deliver higher levels of performance both off-road and in every-day use.

Toyota will open pre-sales of the new Land Cruiser for European customers in October, with first vehicle deliveries expected in the first half of 2024.

The new Land Cruiser retains its body-on-frame construction, and follows the larger Land Cruiser 300 (not available in western Europe) in adopting Toyota’s GA-F platform, which it says plays a key role in significantly improving off-road performance.

The new frame is 50% more rigid and the combined body and frame rigidity is greater by 30%. Toyota says these substantial increases contribute to improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort.

Basic suspension performance has also been enhanced, notably to help secure increased wheel articulation – a key factor in off-road driving capability.

The new Land Cruiser will be introduced with a 2.8-litre turbodiesel unit.

New electric power steering

This is the first Land Cruiser to use an electric power steering (EPS) system. This reduces the amount of kickback that can occur when driving over rough surface and provides smoother, more direct steering and easier manoeuvrability at all speeds.

The new Land Cruiser gains further off-road capability with a new disconnecting front anti-roll bar. The technology – SDM (Stabiliser with Disconnection Mechanism) – is a Toyota first and enables the driver to change the status of the anti-roll bar (stabiliser) using a switch on the dashboard. This flexibility, it says allows for better driveability on rough roads and greater comfort and easier handling in on-road driving.

In early 2025, an electrified powertrain combining the diesel engine with 48-Volt mild hybrid technology will be available.

New powertrains

In Western Europe, the new Land Cruiser will be introduced with a 2.8-litre turbodiesel unit engineered for a strong balance of fuel efficiency and performance. It produces a maximum 204 DIN hp/150 kW and is matched to a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, giving it the strength to tow loads of up to 3,500 kg.

In early 2025, an electrified powertrain combining the powerful and efficient diesel engine with 48-Volt mild hybrid technology will be available.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 3rd