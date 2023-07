Designed with off-road performance to the fore, Munro sales will be targeted at mining, construction, utilities, agriculture and defence. Image:: Munro

The search for a replacement for the revered previous-generation Land Rover Defender workhorse continues; as the world waits for the launch of the Ineos Grenadier in January, another 4x4 utility contender has broken cover, the battery-electric, Scottish-built Munro, which will also be on sale in 2023.