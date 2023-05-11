Number of second hand tractors imported into Ireland surges by 40%
Niall Hurson
The number of second hand tractors imported into Ireland has surged by 40pc so far this year, the latest FTMTA Statistics Service Report for April shows.
Latest Machinery
Number of second hand tractors imported into Ireland surges by 40%
Wexford farmer’s six-month project to restore his late father’s 43-year-old David Brown
Cyclists and pedestrians should ‘stay off the road’ when silage harvesting is underway - HSA senior advisor
New Defender is a classy combination of luxury and function
Silage wrap to cost up to €125/roll as IFFPG levy hike comes into play
Frugal, fun and fit to lug a load – the final Ford Focus will do a fine job on any family farm
John Deere says it will continue to take steps to deter thieves after spate of GPS thefts
Meet the self-taught engineer solving some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in Ireland
Game-changing Range Rover Sport fully justifies its hefty price tag
The magnificent VW Transporter van would be a serious addition to any farm
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final