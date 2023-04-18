John Deere says it will continue to take steps to deter thieves after spate of GPS thefts
Ciaran Moran
There is no single measure to stop the theft of expensive GPS systems on tractors, Chris Wiltshire, tactical marketing manager for John Deere, has said.
