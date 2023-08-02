Diesel – The fuel that powers the world is having an unusual summer rally

The fuel that's the engine of the global economy is surging again, as hot weather hampers diesel supplies in a market that's still reeling from the loss of Russian exports.

Diesel futures in Europe and the US are trading at highs not seen since January, accompanied by a jump in Asia. The unseasonal summer strength has outpaced the resurgence in crude prices, offering another inflationary headache for central banks just as some are expected to pause rate hikes. And it's a stark reminder that the crisis threatening to burden farmers, put truckers out of business and leave homeowners in the cold is far from over.#

Here in Ireland, while prices had been steady motorists have been warned that the restoration of the full rate of excise duty on petrol and diesel in September and October will add 15c to a litre of petrol and 11c to diesel.

There will also be a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax in the October Budget which will add around another 2c to petrol and diesel.

This will add over €200 a year to the average driver’s fuel costs, Bonkers.ie said.

The global price spike for diesel follows a slew of refinery outages across key regions, partly due to the excessive heat that's blanketed much of the Northern Hemisphere. Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have forced fuelmakers to swap diesel-rich heavy oils for lighter American crudes, curbing production and removing more than 1 million barrels a day of refined fuels from the market, according to JPMorgan.

"The upward trend that we see now is mainly due to tight supply," Marco Schiavetti, chief commercial officer of Italian refiner Saras SpA, said on an earnings call, referring to diesel and similar fuels.

There's also a countercyclical element to the price action, with demand for the fuel typically waning in the summer. US refiner Valero Energy Corp. said on its earnings call last month that diesel inventories were essentially flat at a time when they should be rising.

China has done little to fill the void, with higher domestic prices incentivizing refiners to keep supplies at home, said OilChem analyst Li Chunyuan. The country's diesel exports averaged about 170,000 barrels a day in the past four months despite a rebound in July less than half the daily amount in January-March, according to data from analytics firm Kpler compiled by Bloomberg.

Even before the recent rally, diesel has been one of the more jittery segments of the oil market, with observable stockpiles between 10% and 15% below normal in the US and Europe. Risks of supply shortages and sudden price jumps were amplified when Europe moved to cut off Russian supplies after the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Those risks come to the fore whenever issues arise at major refineries. In recent weeks there's been a spate of hiccups, including a fire at Repsol SA's Bilbao site. In the Middle East, Kuwait's new Al-Zour refinery has experienced setbacks since it began ramping up operations.

"The distillate market is tight," said Steve Sawyer, director of refining at consultant FGE, pointing to delays at fuel-producing refineries in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. "Demand is holding up better than expected, and stocks are not building."

