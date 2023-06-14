We are worried about our autistic daughter after we die. Should we sell the farm now or leave it in our will?

Annual discretionary trust tax will not apply in this case of someone with a qualifying special need or disability.

Mary Frances Fahy

Q. I’m in my late 70s, and my wife and I have five grown-up children. We have an 80ac farm and it has been in a long-term lease the last seven years but is due for renewal at the end of the year.