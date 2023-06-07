‘My neighbour shot my valuable sheepdog. Can I sue him?’

‘The dog was on his land... but there were no sheep in the field – I had helped the neighbour move his flock to an outfarm’

Loss: 'I’m out a few thousand euro now on my new dog and I’m very angry'. Photo: Getty

Mary Frances Fahy

Query: I recently spent a lot of money on buying a new, trained sheepdog for managing my flock of ewes on my hilly farm in the West.