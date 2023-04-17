‘My brother says I should get my fiancee to sign a prenup to prevent a breakup of the family farm if we divorced. Is he right?’
Caitriona Gahan
Q My late parents left me their working farm and the family home. I’m getting married to my fiancee next year and my brother has been telling me I should get her to sign a prenup because he’s worried the farm would be broken up if the marriage doesn’t work out. Even if I could get my fiancee to sign such a document, would a prenup even be recognised by an Irish court if we were ever to divorce?