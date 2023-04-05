Legal Advice: Kids having a party in a derelict house on my farm were injured ...am I liable?
Kids broke into a derelict house on my outfarm for a party that got out of hand. Two of them got assaulted and now their parents are claiming I am liable for their injuries. Is this true?
Mary Frances Fahy
Q Five years ago I bought some farmland with a derelict house on it. The land is only five minutes’ drive from my home farm, but I’m rarely down that way unless I have stock there or I’m doing work on the land.