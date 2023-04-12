Legal advice: I’ve left my husband... now he won’t give me any proceeds from the farm I invested in. What can I do?

I gave up a good career, raised our children, worked full-time on the farm and put my own savings into it – now after 30 years of mistreatment from him, I’ve left my husband and he refuses to give me a penny, claiming the farm is not profitable. What are my rights?

If you qualify for legal aid, you do not need to worry about being able to afford a lengthy court battle

Ailbhe Burke Wed 12 Apr 2023 at 10:10