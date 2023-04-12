Legal advice: I’ve left my husband... now he won’t give me any proceeds from the farm I invested in. What can I do?
I gave up a good career, raised our children, worked full-time on the farm and put my own savings into it – now after 30 years of mistreatment from him, I’ve left my husband and he refuses to give me a penny, claiming the farm is not profitable. What are my rights?
Ailbhe Burke
Q: I married my husband 30 years ago and moved into his family farm. I had a good job at the time, which I gave up when our first child was born almost 28 years ago.