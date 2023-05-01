I have been running my elderly bachelor neighbours’ farm for years and they signed a letter leaving it to me. But now their nephew is back and says he is taking over. Where do I stand?
The nephew put the last surviving uncle in a nursing home and told me I have to move my cattle off the farm or start paying rent
Paul Murphy
Query: I have been farming around 40ac for two elderly bachelor brothers for a number of years. They are not related to me, but our families have been very close for decades. I gradually took over the running of their land over the years. We never put anything in writing.