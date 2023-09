‘A driver hit our dog, which had to be put down. Now she’s saying I have to pay for the damage to her car’

At first the woman was very apologetic and offered to pay the vet’s bill – and didn’t make any issue about her car. But then she changed her tune. Where do I stand?

‘You have a duty to take all precautions to prevent your dog from straying onto the road’. Photo: Getty

Mary Frances Fahy Today at 08:18