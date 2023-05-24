Offaly farmer fears for land viability amid re-wetting of 750ac local bog

Farmers Pat O'Brien and Michael Guinan are two of many farmers from the midlands and ICMSA calling for the written, signed guarantee. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Offaly dairy farmer Michael Guinan fears his land could become “unviable and unfarmable”, due to the re-wetting of a local bog.