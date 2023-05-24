Offaly farmer fears for land viability amid re-wetting of 750ac local bog
Tamara Fitzpatrick
Offaly dairy farmer Michael Guinan fears his land could become “unviable and unfarmable”, due to the re-wetting of a local bog.
Latest Forestry & Enviro
Offaly farmer fears for land viability amid re-wetting of 750ac local bog
Angus Woods: How cheap supermarket food is damaging the environment
Europe's Drought-Riven Future Is Here, Decades Earlier Than Expected
How a herd of 100 Belted Galloway cattle is being used to protected thousands of hectares
Ireland's offshore wind ambitions founder in a sea of red tape
Slashing farm emissions critical to fighting climate change, John Kerry says
Landowners fear Bord na Móna’s bog rewetting project will flood fields
The staggering numbers that show how bird population has plummeted in past 50 years
How a Mexican ‘city girl’ who had never been on a farm ended up running a goat’s milk and veg box business
Deer cull is needed to tackle damage to farmland and biodiversity, consultation group finds
Top Stories
Kerry’s Brennan brothers on Park Hotel Kenmare sale: ‘Life is too short not to get out and enjoy it’
Two top Premier League clubs linked with move for Ireland star Evan Ferguson
Breaking | Irish Life increases cost of health premiums for the second time this year
Mum forced to sleep in car in Wicklow while studying to become nurse – ‘I can’t believe this is my life now’
Latest NewsMore
Vanessa Feltz: Rolf Harris ‘knew I couldn’t do anything about live TV groping’
A new clip from ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released
LATEST | ‘Trolled to death’ – Una Healy breaks silence on David Haye ‘throuple’ rumours
BREAKING | Leaving Cert exam results to be released on August 25, Norma Foley confirms
At least 775 women travelled abroad for abortion since repealing of 8th Amendment five years ago
Graham Kelly departs DLR Waves to take up a new position at St Patrick's Athletic
From the archive: Joanne Cantwell takes on Joe Brolly in first night as lead GAA presenter
Phillip Schofield tells Piers Morgan of utter heartbreak over This Morning exit
Fine Gaelers’ €1,000 tax break is backed by Leo Varadkar, minister says
Niamh Campbell: Stating that everyone within the GAA is sectarian is like suggesting all football fans are hooligans and thugs