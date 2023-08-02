Ireland gets EU State aid approval for much anticipated forestry programme

The Government hopes to have the new forestry scheme up and running in the next few weeks, according to Minister for Agriculture.

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Ireland’s new afforestation programme.

The ambitious €1.3bn Forestry Programme to run between 2023 and 2027 will replace the previous Programme which expired at the end of 2022 and aims to address a massive fall off in tree planting rates.

The target of the scheme is to reach 18pc forest cover in Ireland by the end of 2027 (compared to 11.6pc today) by establishing 8,000ha of new diverse, multifunctional and climate-resilient forests per year.

Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants, covering up to 100pc of the eligible costs. Premiums for planting trees are to be increased by between 46pc and 66pc and extended to 20 years for farmers.

The Commission found that the scheme is necessary and appropriate to support afforestation in Ireland.

It will strengthen environmental protection, including biodiversity and climate action, and contribute to achieving the EU's environmental and climate-related objectives, as well as strengthen the socio-economic fabric of rural areas.

Moreover, the scheme it said will have an ‘incentive effect' as the beneficiaries would not carry out the investments without public support.

Furthermore, the Commission concluded that the scheme is proportionate, as it is limited to the minimum necessary, and will have a limited impact on competition and trade between Member States.

Proposed new measures include a 20pc native species component being mandatory for all conifer forest types including Sitka spruce.

The annual broadleaf target is set to be increased from 30pc to 35pc of total annual planting.

Further the creation of a Native Tree Area Scheme is proposed reflecting new laws which facilitate small-scale planting of native tree areas without the need to first obtain an afforestation licence.

The new programme is also set to offer 7 years of premiums to Forest Owners on a pilot basis in limited circumstances who are out of premium payments or never received a grant payment for their forest.

Owners will be paid these premiums where actions are undertaken that promote the longer-term sustainable management of forests.