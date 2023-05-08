Deer cull is needed to tackle damage to farmland and biodiversity, consultation group finds

Some 78pc said support for landowners to manage deer is required while 69pc said a domestic venison industry should be expanded. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

The vast majority of people have given their support to a deer cull in order to tackle damage to farmland and biodiversity, the first major public consultation into the impact of the Irish deer population has found.

Over 80pc of respondents said the national deer herd is damaging biodiversity, and 86pc said that the culling of deer is needed.

The consultation received over 1,500 submissions from people all over the country from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The main concerns also included damage to agricultural crops and grazing (81pc), road safety issue (80pc), preventing the establishment of new forests (71pc) and a role in the epidemiology of TB in cattle (67pc).

Some 78pc said support for landowners to manage deer is required while 69pc said a domestic venison industry should be expanded.

Despite hunters shooting around 44,000 deer each year, there are reports of a growing number of collisions with vehicles, greater damage to crops, woodland and commercial forestry and fears concerning the spread of disease.

The Deer Management Strategy Group will now progress the process by convening a series of stakeholder working groups to develop recommendations to manage the deer population effectively.

These working groups will focus on development of the venison market, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders, necessary legislative changes, training and education initiatives and land management solutions.

The Deer Management Strategy Group group, chaired by Teddy Cashman, hopes to publish the final report in the early autumn.

Commenting on the work of the Group, Minister for Agriculture Minister McConalogue said: “For agriculture as well as our natural ecosystems, it is important that we are aware of the need for the sustainable management of our national deer population.

“These include the protection of biodiversity, newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said the development of an effective deer management strategy for Ireland is a vital tool in our efforts to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, particularly native woodlands, as well as for agricultural crops and road safety.

“I’m mindful that its success very much depends on the ongoing commitment of all stakeholders, and as such I would like to acknowledge the broad representation and constructive input at the recent stakeholder meeting,” he said.