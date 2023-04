‘Biogas is a good idea but the proposed Gort plant is in a bad location’

As the row over the proposed 25ac facility in Gort heads for the High Courts, one local farmer insists that bio-energy can be a ‘win-win for farmers and the environment’ if plants are built in the right place, while the IFA says ‘community buy-in’ is essential

Process: Maize silage is transported to a biogas plant on a farm in Germany. Photo: Getty

Andrew Hamilton Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 03:30