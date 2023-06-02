Agriculture emissions to drop by up to 20pc, short of 25pc target
Margaret Donnelly
Agriculture emissions will decrease by between 4pc and 20pc between 2021 and 2030, but the sector will account for 45pc of the country’s Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030.
