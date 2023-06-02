Agriculture emissions to drop by up to 20pc, short of 25pc target

In agriculture, savings are projected from a variety of measures including switching to different fertilisers, limits on nitrogen fertiliser usage and bovine feed additives.

Margaret Donnelly

Agriculture emissions will decrease by between 4pc and 20pc between 2021 and 2030, but the sector will account for 45pc of the country’s Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030.